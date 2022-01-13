Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,737,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 822,836 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 0.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $104,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of -160.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

