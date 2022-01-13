Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson Sells 600 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $255.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.73 and its 200 day moving average is $276.45. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

