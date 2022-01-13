Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $581.22 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,191 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.08% of Atlassian worth $581,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

TEAM stock opened at $320.59 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

