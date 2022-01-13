Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $738.29 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.49% of Ingersoll Rand worth $738,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of IR stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.