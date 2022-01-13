Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 109,849 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109,849 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.88% of ServiceNow worth $1,089,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $573.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $642.81 and its 200 day moving average is $626.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 526.05, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,655 shares of company stock worth $6,500,681. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

