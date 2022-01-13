Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 524,727 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 524,727 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $535,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 374,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

