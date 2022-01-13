Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 63,595 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,336,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,035,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

NYSE ZTS opened at $212.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

