Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $453.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $430.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $367.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.