Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.50.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

