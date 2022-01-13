MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDJH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,797. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

