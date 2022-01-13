Measurable Data Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.25 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $59.36 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Measurable Data Token alerts:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,157,012 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Measurable Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Measurable Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Measurable Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.