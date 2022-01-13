MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,332 shares of company stock worth $1,488,412 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 206.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

