MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $37,902.98 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter worth $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

