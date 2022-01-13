Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 34454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

MDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$103.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

