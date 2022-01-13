MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $483.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,879 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 234,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

