Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,141 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $715.12 million, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

