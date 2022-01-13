Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 511.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $349.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

