Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,919 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BTU opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

