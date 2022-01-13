Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in StepStone Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $39.50 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,962 shares of company stock worth $111,435,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

