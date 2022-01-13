MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.58

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.58 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 1169327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

