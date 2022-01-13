Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $87,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,690 shares of company stock valued at $230,350,656. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.24. 241,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.59. The company has a market cap of $921.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

