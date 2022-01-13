Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $892,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,065,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $361,661,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $921.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,690 shares of company stock valued at $230,350,656. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

