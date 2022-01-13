Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MEOH traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

