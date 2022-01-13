Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MEIL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,132. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
About Methes Energies International
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.