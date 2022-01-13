M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

