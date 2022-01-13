M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.46 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,432,000 after buying an additional 73,498 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.