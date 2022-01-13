M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $923,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $182.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

