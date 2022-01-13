M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,768 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

