M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

