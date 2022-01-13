M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,019 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.82. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

