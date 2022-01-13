M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 57,371 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,371 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.46 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

