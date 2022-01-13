M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC opened at $76.82 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

