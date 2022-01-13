MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTG. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

