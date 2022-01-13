Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $135,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

