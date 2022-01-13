Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. Midwest has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $57.98.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Midwest by 3,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Midwest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midwest by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

