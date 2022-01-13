Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading Up 1.1%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 26,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 31,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

