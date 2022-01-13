Mirrored Alibaba Price Tops $142.44 on Exchanges (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $142.44 or 0.00325528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and $238,849.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.03 or 0.07667441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,752.13 or 0.99989292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00068920 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 89,845 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

