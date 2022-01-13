Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Trading Down 1.5%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.79. 6,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 48,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONDY. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.