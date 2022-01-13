MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $403.00 and last traded at $404.91. Approximately 14,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 991,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.49.

Specifically, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,846. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

