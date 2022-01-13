Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $94.39. 15,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,065. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

