Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $59.07

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $57.72. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 1,014 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,973,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

