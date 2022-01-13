Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $373.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.66. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

