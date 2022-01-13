Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,258.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $631.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

