Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $537.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.96 and its 200-day moving average is $591.40. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.50.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.