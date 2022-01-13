Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.