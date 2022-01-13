Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 62,284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

