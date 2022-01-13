Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

