Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

