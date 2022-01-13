Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BATRA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $4,216,990.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 423,177 shares of company stock worth $22,829,753 over the last three months.

BATRA opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.89 million, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.