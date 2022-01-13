More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0350

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $69,983.24 and $16.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00059331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

